|
|
Ruth Ann (McCardell) Delate
Naples, FL - Ruth Ann (McCardell) Delate, long-time Naples, Florida, resident, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, died January 8, 2020, at the age of 94. Ruth was born in Magnolia, Minnesota, the daughter of Martin and Teresa McCardell. Ruth was a Registered Nurse and obtained her nursing training at the St. Mary's Hospital/ Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She was an active member of Corpus Christi Chapel at St. Ag-nes Church and Naples Pro-life Council.
Ruth was married to Edward J. Delate, Ph.D., who passed in 1979. Ruth was one of 15 children and she is survived by her two siblings: Dolores McCardell and Carolyn Lam-bert; her 11 children: Mary-Therese Delate; Helen Flowers (James Flowers); Kathleen Delate (Robert Turnbull); Angeliea Carson; Patricia Delate (Kenneth Reinke); Edward Delate (Phyllis Botson); Thomas Delate (Rebecca Sedjo); John Delate (Caroline Barnes); Joseph Delate; Michael Delate (Wendy Ohlweiler); and Kevin Delate; 20 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a person of unconditional love. She was a practicing nurse for over 40 years, was civically engaged for various causes, especially Pro-Life causes in Wilmington and Naples, and volunteered for numerous charitable organizations. She had a posi-tive impact on everyone she met. Ruth loved nature, especially walks on the beautiful south Florida beaches, and she was a long-time parishioner at Corpus Christi RC Par-ish in Naples, FL where the Tridentine Latin Mass is offered daily. Ruth and her hus-band, Ed, were champions for the Tridentine Latin Mass in the late 1960's and, with others as part of the Regina Coeli Society while living in Wilmington, DE, assured the Latin Mass (dating back in the early Church to190 AD and made unchangeable forever in 1570 AD by Pope St. Pius V) was continued in the Diocese of Wilmington, DE, where it is still offered every Sunday.
A Requiem (Tridentine Latin) Mass, offered by the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, was held on Saturday, January 11 at the Corpus Christi Chapel at St. Agnes Church in Na-ples, FL.
Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery in Trenton, New Jersey, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM. Requiescat in Pace.
Arrangements under direction of the Blackwell Memorial Home, 21 N. Main St., Pen-nington, NJ 08534
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020