Ruth Ann Harrington
Milton - Ruth Ann Harrington, of Milton, age 82, passed away on June 14, 2019, with loved ones by her side.
Born December 22, 1936 in Camden New Jersey, Ruth was the youngest of four siblings and the daughter of Walter and Edna Daniels. Ruth grew up in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey, graduated from Audubon High School and obtained her undergraduate degree from Temple University. Ruth moved to Wilmington, Delaware with her children in 1976. Throughout her active and interesting life Ruth had many career paths. She was a teacher, dietician, Naval Officer, realtor and best known for her role as a successful and hardworking business woman. Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful role model for her two daughters and her six granddaughters of a strong woman, loving mother, and great provider. In her free time Ruth loved to travel, spend time with her friends and family, garden, attend drumming circle, and practice reiki.
Ruth is survived by her son James Harrington, daughter Stacey Murphy and daughter Dana Harrington Conner; son-in-laws Todd Conner and Michael Murphy; and her six beautiful granddaughters Carly, Kathleen and Kelly Murphy, Jackie and Samantha Conner, and Talula Lane. Ruth is also survived by her two sisters Jean and Martha, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Jean; her parents, Edna and Walter Daniels; her oldest sister, Edna Parker; and her ex-husband, Jim Harrington.
Two events will be held to celebrate Ruth's life. The Sussex County celebration will take place on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Cannery Village Clubhouse in Milton, Delaware. The New Castle County celebration will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Wedgwood room at the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019