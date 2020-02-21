Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Silverbrook Memorial Park
Wilmington, formerly of New Castle - Ruth Ann age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Ruth Ann belonged to the New Castle Senior Center and was the prior vice president of her neighborhood civic association. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Ruth Ann was the youngest of 10 children of the late Lars and Grace Jensen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Millard Russell in 2001.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Russell, Carol Mackiewicz (Tom) and Sandy Russell; her sister, Edie Combs; her grandchildren, Andrew and Lisa Mackiewicz and her granddog, Callie Russell.

Funeral services will be 12 noon on Monday, February 24 at Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth Ann's memory may be made to Friendship House, 1700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
