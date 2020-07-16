1/1
Ruth Ann McGhee
1931 - 2020
Ruth Ann McGhee

Hockessin - Ruth Ann McGhee, age 89, of Hockessin, DE, formally of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Born in Mill Creek, WV on July 11, 1931, she was a daughter of the late R. Edwin Pingley and Hilda (Board) Everson. She graduated from A.I. DuPont High School Class of '49 and was part of the State of Delaware Nursing Program. Ruth Ann worked as a nurse and receptionist, along with her biggest job being the sidekick for Clarence's love for antique and classic cars. But to her the most important job was being Mom and Mommom. She was a member of many different antique and classic auto clubs, and enjoyed traveling the country in search of cars and parts along with attending shows and cruises. Along her way she met and made many life long friends.

In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; siblings, Kenneth and Beth; and grandson, Jason. Ruth Ann is survived by her children, Dale McGhee, Jim McGhee (Deb), Barbara Gillespie (John), Cindy Langshaw (Rick) and Steven McGhee (Debbie); brother, Donald Pingley; grandchildren, Eric, Brendan, Dawn, Cheryl, Katie and Patrick; 4 great grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews. Special thanks to "the girls" and all who helped with her care along with the kindness and love they gave her.

All services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth Ann's memory to Meals on Wheels, 100 West 10th Street, Suite 207, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
