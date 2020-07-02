Ruth Ann NeCastro
Middletown - Ruth Ann NeCastro, age 81, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Germantown, PA, Ruth Ann was the daughter of the late Russell W. and Mary T. (Banner) Carter. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy Class of 1956, as well as the Franklin School of Science and Arts in Philadelphia, PA. After briefly moving to Florida, love intervened and Ruth Ann moved back to Delaware to marry the love of her life, Anthony R. NeCastro in 1962.
She was a loyal and devout Catholic. In earlier years, she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima and later attended St. Anthony of Padua.
Ruth Ann enjoyed volunteering and helping others including, Meals on Wheels and as a library assistant at her children's elementary school. In her leisure time, Ruth Ann enjoyed going to the casinos, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, playing canasta, and watching old movies.
Her world revolved around her family. Through the years, she loved traveling with her family. She was a loving wife and doting mom and mom-mom, who loved her children and grandchildren more than anything.
Ruth Ann is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Anthony R. NeCastro; her children, Linda NeCastro-Pastel (Charles), Lisa Bowen (Jeffrey), Susan NeCastro-Hansen (Todd), and Anthony R. NeCastro II (Erin); her grandchildren, Rachel and Ethan Pastel, Isabella and Nicholas Fertitta, Gina Bowen, Nolan and Colton NeCastro; as well three nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Elizabeth Galvin and her nephew, Mark Galvin.
Family and friends may visit from 9:00 to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Time of Remembrance will begin at 10 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Ninth and DuPont Streets, Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will be private. Funeral services will be conducted in accordance to COVID-19 directives, which mandate face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth Ann's memory to 'John Paul II Medical Research Institute' at https://www.jp2mri.org/research-overview
