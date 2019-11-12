|
Ruth Ann VanEiken
Newark - Ruth Ann VanEiken, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Originally from Windber, PA, she graduated from Windber High School in 1958. She also was a graduate of Northwest Orient Airlines. Ruth Ann spent her working years in accounting and also worked at the U of D Perkins Student Center. She was a loving wife, mom and mom-mom who loved to watch her grandchildren in their sporting events. Ruth Ann enjoyed finding bargains at auctions and taking trips to antique shows. She also enjoyed shopping, gardening, and doing crafts. Ruth Ann will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Ruth Ann is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert VanEiken; sons, Ronald VanEiken (Tammy) and Rodney VanEiken (Deanna); sister, Elsie Cartwright; special family members, Howard and Shirley VanEiken; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lemon and Theda Seese; and brothers: Earl, Norman, and Robert Seese.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Ruth Ann's life at 11 AM. A second service and burial will be held in Windber, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Dr., Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713 or the , 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019