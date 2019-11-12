Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Ruth Ann VanEiken


1958 - 2019
Ruth Ann VanEiken Obituary
Ruth Ann VanEiken

Newark - Ruth Ann VanEiken, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Originally from Windber, PA, she graduated from Windber High School in 1958. She also was a graduate of Northwest Orient Airlines. Ruth Ann spent her working years in accounting and also worked at the U of D Perkins Student Center. She was a loving wife, mom and mom-mom who loved to watch her grandchildren in their sporting events. Ruth Ann enjoyed finding bargains at auctions and taking trips to antique shows. She also enjoyed shopping, gardening, and doing crafts. Ruth Ann will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Ruth Ann is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert VanEiken; sons, Ronald VanEiken (Tammy) and Rodney VanEiken (Deanna); sister, Elsie Cartwright; special family members, Howard and Shirley VanEiken; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lemon and Theda Seese; and brothers: Earl, Norman, and Robert Seese.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Ruth Ann's life at 11 AM. A second service and burial will be held in Windber, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Dr., Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713 or the , 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
