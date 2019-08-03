Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, MD
Resources
Ruth Anne Kelly


1939 - 2019
Ruth Anne Kelly Obituary
Ruth Anne Kelly

Elkton, MD - On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Ruth Anne Kelly (nee Cunningham), beloved wife of the late William T. Kelly, passed away after a short illness. Born in 1939, Ruth Anne grew up in Philadelphia, PA, with her six siblings, George, Michael, Dolores, Theresa, Francis Earl and Thomas.

In 1959 she married her best friend, Bill Kelly and together they raised four children, Ruth Anne, Dianna, William and John. In 1970, Ruth Anne and Bill moved to Elkton, MD, where she began her accounting career managing finances for Bill's new heating and air conditioning business. Soon after, she began working at O'Donnell and Company, purchasing the business in 1980 and working until June 2018. Ruth Anne knew her clients well and treated them like family. Over the years, many of her clients became close friends.

In addition to her husband, Ruth Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and George Cunningham; brothers, George Cunningham, Michael Cunningham, and Thomas Cunningham; sister, Dolores Rogers; sister-in-law, Catherine Rigdon; and brother-in-law, Joseph Kelly.

She is survived by her children, Ruth Anne Queenan (John), Dianna McKenna (Gerry), Bill Kelly (Zahra), and John Kelly; her most cherished grandchildren, Matthew McKenna (fianceé Monica), Colleen McKenna O'Connor (Teddy), Katie McKenna Corning (Danny), John Queenan III, Madelon Queenan, Margot Queenan, and Mary Kelly; sister, Theresa McDevitt; brother, Francis Earl Cunningham; sisters-in-law, Anna Merritt, Anne Cunningham, and Donna Kelly; brother-in-law, Walter Kelly; and her many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, August 5, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Pregnancy Center, 126 E. High Street, Elkton, MD 21921, or Ronald McDonald House, 1 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
