Ruth Anne Moore
Newark, DE - Ruth Anne P. Moore, age 84, of Newark, DE passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2020. Ruth Anne was born on November 13, 1935 in Newark, DE to the late Robert Merrick Proud and Ruth Elizabeth (Little) Proud.
Ruth Anne worked at Agway for more than 30 years however her real joy was being a homemaker, caring for her husband and children. She took great pride in her family and keeping the outside of the house beautifully landscaped with bright flowers. Ruth Anne was a kind; giving, selfless woman who often times put the needs of her family above her own. Even in death she continues to give by donating her body to science at the University of Delaware. Ruth Anne enjoyed reading, gardening, and square dancing with the Two By Fours Square Dance Group.
Ruth Anne is survived by her two sons: W. Michael Moore of Elkton, MD and Doug P. Moore of Newark, DE; daughter, Deborah Couri-D'Amico of Saddle River, NJ; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Doug would like to thank Newark Manor for all their kindness and care they showed to his mother and him over the last several years.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made payable to the "Alzheimer's Association
" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. To check for service updates and send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
.