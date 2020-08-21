1/1
Ruth Anne Moore
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Anne Moore

Newark, DE - Ruth Anne P. Moore, age 84, of Newark, DE passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2020. Ruth Anne was born on November 13, 1935 in Newark, DE to the late Robert Merrick Proud and Ruth Elizabeth (Little) Proud.

Ruth Anne worked at Agway for more than 30 years however her real joy was being a homemaker, caring for her husband and children. She took great pride in her family and keeping the outside of the house beautifully landscaped with bright flowers. Ruth Anne was a kind; giving, selfless woman who often times put the needs of her family above her own. Even in death she continues to give by donating her body to science at the University of Delaware. Ruth Anne enjoyed reading, gardening, and square dancing with the Two By Fours Square Dance Group.

Ruth Anne is survived by her two sons: W. Michael Moore of Elkton, MD and Doug P. Moore of Newark, DE; daughter, Deborah Couri-D'Amico of Saddle River, NJ; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Doug would like to thank Newark Manor for all their kindness and care they showed to his mother and him over the last several years.

Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made payable to the "Alzheimer's Association" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. To check for service updates and send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved