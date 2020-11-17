Ruth C. Robinson
Wilmington - Transitioned on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Ruth worked as a social worker for the Division of Family Services in Wilmington for 10 years. After, she became a Special Education Teacher at the Old Opportunity School in Wilmington and then continued to teach in the Christina School District for over 22 years.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am at Bethel AME Church, 604 N Walnut St, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Celebration of Triumph will be private.
Interment will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park.