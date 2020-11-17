Ruth C. RobinsonWilmington - Transitioned on Sunday, November 15, 2020.Ruth worked as a social worker for the Division of Family Services in Wilmington for 10 years. After, she became a Special Education Teacher at the Old Opportunity School in Wilmington and then continued to teach in the Christina School District for over 22 years.A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am at Bethel AME Church, 604 N Walnut St, Wilmington, DE 19801.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Celebration of Triumph will be private.Interment will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park.