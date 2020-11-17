1/1
Ruth C. Robinson
1931 - 2020
Ruth C. Robinson

Wilmington - Transitioned on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Ruth worked as a social worker for the Division of Family Services in Wilmington for 10 years. After, she became a Special Education Teacher at the Old Opportunity School in Wilmington and then continued to teach in the Christina School District for over 22 years.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am at Bethel AME Church, 604 N Walnut St, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Celebration of Triumph will be private.

Interment will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park.






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
