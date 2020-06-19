Ruth Durstein Hoch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Durstein Hoch

The Philadelphia Eagles lost one of their greatest fans on Saturday, June 6, when Ruth D. Hoch passed away at the age of 90 years. Ruth will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, her brother Dick, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her many friends in the Smyrna area.

Ruth was the third child of Ralph K. Durstein, Sr. and Helen C. Durstein, born on September 8, 1929. In addition to her surviving brother Dick, her older brother Ralph Jr. passed away in 1968. Ruth grew up in Wilmington, and attended P.S. Dupont High School and graduated from the University of Delaware. She married Charles I. Hoch in 1957. Dr. Hoch maintained a dental practice in Middletown, Delaware, before retiring to a farm outside Smyrna, where the couple raised and raced standardbred horses. After Dr. Hoch's death, Ruth moved to Garrison's Lake. Ruth had no children, but enjoyed her thirteen nieces and nephews, and her many grand nieces and grand nephews and great grand nephews, and was grateful they were a part of her life, just as they loved including her in their lives.

Throughout her life, Ruth volunteered for the Smyrna Public Library, Bombay Hook Wildlife Refuge, the Delaware Agricultural Museum, Meals on Wheels, the Modern Maturity Center, and the LPGA tournament at the Dupont Country Club to benefit Ronald McDonald House. She was an elder and a deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna. Ruth was an avid bridge player and a member of several bridge clubs. She also loved her Young at Heart friends in her exercise classes.

The family plans a private burial service at the Lower Brandywine Cemetery in Centerville, Delaware and expects to hold a memorial service celebrating Ruth's life at the First Presbyterian Church in Smyrna at a future time.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to any of the organizations listed above, in Ruth's name. Life End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover. Friends may share memories and condolences at www.ambruso.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved