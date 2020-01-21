Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Ruth E. Bradley


1934 - 2020
Ruth E. Bradley Obituary
Ruth E. Bradley

Wilmington - Ruth E. Bradley, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.

She was born in Johnson City, TN, daughter of the late Larkin and Lena Mae (Barron) Bulman.

Ruth dedicated her life to raising her family. She enjoyed dancing with her late husband, Thomas; and especially cherished her role as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her siblings, Cora, Larkin, Jr., Helen and Courtney.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Ruth), and Pamela Crumlish (Gary); 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, members of her extended family and her dear friends.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 5:00pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory can be made to the , Delaware Chapter, 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
