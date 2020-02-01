Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Lundy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Lundy Obituary
Ruth E. Lundy

Wilmington - Ruth E. Lundy, age 99, died at home on January 29, 2020.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband Albert in 1994. She is survived by her children, Bea Wallace (Bill) and Marianne Lundy; grandchildren Patrick Flanagan, Robin Iacono, Korie Kamenc and Nicole McKinney and Jamine Harley; and 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810 where friends are invited to call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Ruth's name to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -