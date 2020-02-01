|
Ruth E. Lundy
Wilmington - Ruth E. Lundy, age 99, died at home on January 29, 2020.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Albert in 1994. She is survived by her children, Bea Wallace (Bill) and Marianne Lundy; grandchildren Patrick Flanagan, Robin Iacono, Korie Kamenc and Nicole McKinney and Jamine Harley; and 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810 where friends are invited to call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Ruth's name to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020