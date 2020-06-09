Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth E. Trout Dudash



Claymon - On June 5, 2020, Ruth E. Trout DuDash, 97 years young, went home to be with her Jesus. Originally from Clarksburg, PA, she resided with her daughter, Kathleen Carroccia (Vincent) in Claymont, DE, at the time of her going home.



