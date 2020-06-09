Ruth E. Trout Dudash
Claymon - On June 5, 2020, Ruth E. Trout DuDash, 97 years young, went home to be with her Jesus. Originally from Clarksburg, PA, she resided with her daughter, Kathleen Carroccia (Vincent) in Claymont, DE, at the time of her going home.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.