Ruth Evelyn Cecil
Lewes - Ruth Evelyn Cecil "Lynn", age 79 , of Lewes, DE passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her late residence.. She was born July 28, 1940 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Leon Stein and Elnora Benson Stein.
Mrs. Cecil was a 1958 Graduate of PS DuPont High School and later received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in French from the University of Delaware.
After college, Lynn started a career in language teaching and later switched to insurance and financial planning and was one of the first women to receive the designation of CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) along with other designations (ChFC, AEP) and was a recipient of the prestigious Palmer Award for her career contributions to the insurance industry in Delaware. She was involved in the Methodist Church and many community organizations and was the president of the Lewes Beach Rotary International Chapter.
Lynn loved to travel and visited many parts of the world, including many countries in Europe, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Brazil as well of many parts of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii.
Lynn was also a very patriotic and was proud of be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and volunteered with her children's involvement in the CAR as well.
She enjoyed being involved in her husband's political career and working on his campaigns, as well as those of others, and even met President Reagan as part of their work with the Republican National Committee.
Lynn mostly loved her family and her many friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her priority was always with making sure everyone was taken care of and rarely thought of her own needs. She loved spending her summers in Lewes Beach with her family and Lucky, her faithful Irish setter. We have the fondest memories of vacations spent in Lewes with close friends and members of the LBAAA. Because she loved it so much, Lynn and Dick eventually retired to Lewes Beach and she spent much of her time playing bridge and doing water aerobics and having fun with friends in groups like the Red Hatters.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her three siblings, Lee, Joyce and Mary and her stepson, Richie. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Richard C. Cecil "Dick"; two sons, Robert Cecil (Terilyn) of Lewes, DE and Ryan Cecil (Nathalie) of Centerville, DE; 2 grandchildren Roxanne and Eric and a Sister-in-Law Geraldine Stein of Wilmington, DE
Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE. where friends may visit one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter, 2002 Sproul Road, Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020