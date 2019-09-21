|
|
Ruth Galperin (née Keller)
Wilmington - Age 88, of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2019.
Born Ruth Rella Keller to William and Marion Keller on August 22, 1931 in Philadelphia, she spent her first 15 years enjoying roller skating the sidewalks of South Philly, hopping the trolley with her older brother Herb Keller, and performing toe and tap dance routines in student productions.
Around the end of WWII, her family moved to Wilmington, DE when her father was asked to take over a family dry cleaning business, Keller's Cleaners, on Pennsylvania Avenue. Not long after arriving, Ruth, 15, met her future husband, Henry Galperin, 17, at an Adas Kodesh synagogue dance. They swept each other off their feet, not only on the dance floor, but later, to the delight of their children, Jeff, Fern, and Nancy who would find them jitterbugging in the kitchen.
At 16, Ruth graduated P.S. DuPont High School a year early. She commuted daily from Wilmington to the University of Delaware where she studied to be a teacher with a specialty in reading. With Henry at her side at the U of D, she won the AEPi Belle of the Ball in 1949 wearing a gown she had sewn herself.
For many years, Ruth was the Third Grade Department Head at Lombardy Elementary School in the Brandywine School District, while living in Green Acres in the rival Mount Pleasant School District. She later taught at the Albert Einstein Hebrew Academy and did substitute teaching in the City of Wilmington and the suburbs.
When their children went off to college, they moved to Surrey Park. After her husband Henry had sold his newspaper and advertising businesses, Ruth became certified as a travel agent so they could see the world for less. Plus she organized bus tours from Wilmington to NYC to see Broadway shows. "TravelGalp" became her online name.
Ruth volunteered with Henry at the Winterthur Museum for many years and did auxiliary volunteer work at Wilmington's various hospitals.
This past August, Henry and Ruth celebrated their 90th and 88th birthdays, respectively, at the Kutz Home. Ruth visited him twice a day for lunch and dinner. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this November. Besides her husband, children, and five grandchildren, she loved jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and the online competitive Scrabble game, "Words With Friends" (of whom she had many).
She is survived by her husband, Henry Galperin; three children, Jeffrey Galperin, Fern Galperin (Don Hamerman), and Nancy Messenger (Phil); and by five grandchildren, Ted Galperin, Will Galperin, Nora Hamerman, Wynne Hamerman, and Michael Messenger.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Sunday 22, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm at the late residence.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 21, 2019