Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Charity United Methodist Church Cemetery
7955 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Ruth Irene Moulton Obituary
Ruth Irene Moulton

Bear - Ruth Irene Moulton, age 85, of Bear, DE went home to the Lord on December 26, 2019. Family and friends lost their beloved angel Ruth, who lived a life of love and dedication to all who knew her. Born in Wilmington, DE to Loleta and James Guley Hearn, Ruth was the type of person who was loved by all because she genuinely loved others first. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and never met a stranger. Ruth retired from Bell Atlantic after over 30 years of service where she also made many lifelong friends. As a breast cancer survivor, she loved pink and proudly wore it to proclaim that journey. Ruth loved angels. She enjoyed many types of music, especially Tom Jones and Classic Country. She loved being with her family and friends and stayed busy having lunch dates with them over the years. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and committed to providing for them, protecting them, and maintaining their traditions. Her children lovingly recall annual summer vacations to Lake Pushaw, Maine to visit relatives. Ruth was truly devoted to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Darryll Moulton (Doris) and Kathy Moulton (Les); brothers, James and George Hearn of California; granddaughter, Samantha Pfeifer (Frank), grandson, David Moulton; Reggie Moulton; and a host of relatives and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by both parents and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, January 6 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Ruth's life will follow at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Charity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7955 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD 21801 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

