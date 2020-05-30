Ruth J. Mowday Grimm



Wilmington - Ruth J. Mowday Grimm passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, DE.



Ruth was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1920 to Mabel and Grant Roberts. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her earlier years and loved country western music, peppermint patties, red cars and talking about the newborn children in her extended family. She was also proud of her three sons, all born on the same day and month in different years.



Ruth was predeceased by her spouses, Phillip Grimm, William Ryan and Elwood Mowday; ten brothers and sisters; her daughter, Barbara Jean Mowday; a son, Jackson R. Mowday (Lois); and a grandson, Bruce A. Mowday.



Ruth is survived by her sons, Bud Mowday (Jeanne) of Rehoboth, DE and Charles L. Mowday (Mary) of Wilmington, DE; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.



A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life with family will be held at a later date when congregating is permitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 Marsh Lane #4, Newport, DE 19804









