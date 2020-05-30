Ruth J. Mowday Grimm
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth J. Mowday Grimm

Wilmington - Ruth J. Mowday Grimm passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, DE.

Ruth was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1920 to Mabel and Grant Roberts. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her earlier years and loved country western music, peppermint patties, red cars and talking about the newborn children in her extended family. She was also proud of her three sons, all born on the same day and month in different years.

Ruth was predeceased by her spouses, Phillip Grimm, William Ryan and Elwood Mowday; ten brothers and sisters; her daughter, Barbara Jean Mowday; a son, Jackson R. Mowday (Lois); and a grandson, Bruce A. Mowday.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Bud Mowday (Jeanne) of Rehoboth, DE and Charles L. Mowday (Mary) of Wilmington, DE; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life with family will be held at a later date when congregating is permitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 Marsh Lane #4, Newport, DE 19804




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved