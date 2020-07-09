1/1
Ruth (Nibblett) Johnson
1934 - 2020
Seaford - Ruth (Nibblett) Johnson born Dodson, 85, of Seaford, passed away on July 5 in her home.

Ruth was born in Wilmington on November 12, 1934. She went to high school in Wilmington, DE. She was involved in her community as a Woman of Grace and the Altar Guild at Grace Episcopal Church; She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren looking at family photos, telling stories of family life and teaching them one of her skills in crafting.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Earle Dodson & James Dodson and sister Dottie Spaulding, and grandsons Justin and Joseph Nibblett.

Ruth is survived by son Robert Nibblett Jr. & wife Eileen, daughters Theresa Nibblett, Lucy Eberhart and Deborah Nibblett, sister Edith Realey and Grandchildren Andrea, Zachary & David and seven great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be posted on our website when date is available.

Memorials & Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences
July 8, 2020
To my mother Ruth,
Thank you for being a wonderful mother. Without you in my life I don't know where I would be right niw. You have always been my best friend and always been there for me and all of the family. Life will never be the same. I will miss you every minute of every day. You are my angel always. Love Theresa
Theresa Nibblett
Family
July 8, 2020
Debbie and Family , Our thoughts are with you during this time. So sorry for your loss. Wishing you strength and peace during this hard time.
Kris .
July 8, 2020
You will be dearly missed, Aunt Ruth. Wishing love and peace to all of the family.
Michelle Feby
Family
July 8, 2020
Thank you for everything you taught me and all the live you gave me. Thank you for supporting me as a new mom and always.
Andrea
Grandchild
July 8, 2020
Miss you Mom. Your girl Sophie misses playing with you. She sleeps in your chair every night. We have not quite figured out what we are going to do with ourselves yet. Thanks for everything you ever did for all of us. Love you always! Im am glad you are finally with your Mom
Debbie
Daughter
July 7, 2020
You are so missed and so loved. Thank you for all lifes important lessons that you instilled in all of your children.
Lucy
Family
July 7, 2020
Love you Mom. You were with me for The past 18 years. Not sure what I will do with myself now. Im glad you are finally with your Mom. Sophie and I are gonna miss you so much
Debbie
Daughter
July 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. I am sure Ruth is resting comfortably now in the warm embrace of God.
Doug Eberhart
