Ruth (Nibblett) Johnson
Seaford - Ruth (Nibblett) Johnson born Dodson, 85, of Seaford, passed away on July 5 in her home.
Ruth was born in Wilmington on November 12, 1934. She went to high school in Wilmington, DE. She was involved in her community as a Woman of Grace and the Altar Guild at Grace Episcopal Church; She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren looking at family photos, telling stories of family life and teaching them one of her skills in crafting.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Earle Dodson & James Dodson and sister Dottie Spaulding, and grandsons Justin and Joseph Nibblett.
Ruth is survived by son Robert Nibblett Jr. & wife Eileen, daughters Theresa Nibblett, Lucy Eberhart and Deborah Nibblett, sister Edith Realey and Grandchildren Andrea, Zachary & David and seven great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be posted on our website when date is available.
Memorials & Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.