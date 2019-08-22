|
Ruth Joyce Arnold
Wilmington, DE - Ruth Joyce Arnold, born August 22, 1939, passed away on January 3, 2019. Formerly of Wilmington, DE, she graduated from Interboro High School in 1957. Ruth's business career was with Cigna. After 30 years of faithful service, she and her sister Noreen moved to The Villages in Florida. For the past 20+ years, her greatest pleasure was her love of animals. She was a passionate volunteer for animal rescue and fostering for various cats and dogs. You could always find her with three or more animals at her home. Her other talent was cross-stitching. They were immaculate! We all looked forward to see who would be gifted with her latest creation. She battled breast cancer, and when it returned, it returned with a vengeance. Her faith and love of God and Jesus Christ was important to her. Ruth is survived by her sisters Noreen Farrow and Rochelle Thompson, many nieces and nephews, and life-long friends. She will be interred with her father, Cyril Lewis Arnold; her mother, Tillie Arnold; and her brother, Andy Klenotiz. Ruth will be missed and never forgotten.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 22, 2019