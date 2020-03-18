Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Langshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Langshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Langshaw Obituary
Ruth Langshaw

LANGSHAW, RUTH (NEE SMYRL ) AGE 95 ON MARCH 17, 2020 OF MILLSBORO, DE.

Loving wife of the late Charles Langshaw, Loving mother of Lynne De Minco of West Friendship, MD and Charles R. Langshaw of Coatesville. and the late William Langshaw and Susan Keim. Grandmother of Gregory DeMinco of NJ. and Jennifer DeMinco of CA.and Sarah Hoy of Phila. and Julia Keim of TX. Great-grandmother of Lila and Drew DeMinco and Harper Hoy. GRAVESIDE SERVICE WEDNESDAY MARCH 25TH AT 11:30 AM AT VALLEY FORGE MEMORIAL GARDENS 352 S.GULPH ROAD KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. 19406 . Contributions may be made to the 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Fl. 33607

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME BROOMALL
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -