|
|
Ruth Langshaw
LANGSHAW, RUTH (NEE SMYRL ) AGE 95 ON MARCH 17, 2020 OF MILLSBORO, DE.
Loving wife of the late Charles Langshaw, Loving mother of Lynne De Minco of West Friendship, MD and Charles R. Langshaw of Coatesville. and the late William Langshaw and Susan Keim. Grandmother of Gregory DeMinco of NJ. and Jennifer DeMinco of CA.and Sarah Hoy of Phila. and Julia Keim of TX. Great-grandmother of Lila and Drew DeMinco and Harper Hoy. GRAVESIDE SERVICE WEDNESDAY MARCH 25TH AT 11:30 AM AT VALLEY FORGE MEMORIAL GARDENS 352 S.GULPH ROAD KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. 19406 . Contributions may be made to the 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Fl. 33607
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME BROOMALL
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020