|
|
Ruth (Henderson) Malice
New Castle - Ruth (Henderson) Malice, age 86, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
To read full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020