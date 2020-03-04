Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 N. DuPont Parkway,
New Castle, DE
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 N. DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Ruth (Henderson) Malice Obituary
Ruth (Henderson) Malice

New Castle - Ruth (Henderson) Malice, age 86, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

To read full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
