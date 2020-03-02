Resources
Ruth Marie McAvaney

Wilmington - On February 22, 2020, Ruth Marie McAvaney, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

Born July 27, 1922, in Wilmington, DE to the late Frank E. and Susanna (Layman) M. Diffendall, Ruth was the eldest of three siblings. Growing up, Ruth attended Christ Our King Catholic School, Richardson Park Elementary and was an alumnus of the first graduating class of Conrad High School in 1940.

Ruth was predeceased by the love of her life, Walter H. McAvaney, with whom they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage. They married at St. Matthews Roman Catholic Church in 1941 and were blessed with 7 children. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Susan Fahey; her brother, Francis C. Diffendall; grandchild, Kevin McAvaney; great grandson, Shawn D'Amato; nephew, Stephen Chalfant and son-in-law's, Dennis L. Gerace, Sr., Carmen Fahey and John R. Becker.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Carol Ann Attix (Tim), Joyce M. Becker, Frances Judith Gerace, Karen L. D'Amato (Jim) and her sons, Walter R. McAvaney and Joseph F. McAvaney (Rebecca); her sister, Janet Chalfant (Harold); 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren. To also cherish her memory are numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, N. DuPont Pkwy, New Castle.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in Ruth's name to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N. Poplar Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To read a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence visit:www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
