Ruth May Fleetwood Peterson
Seaford - Ruth Fleetwood Peterson of Seaford, DE passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, just days before her 97th birthday.
Born in Claymont, DE, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Lillian (Lessley) Fleetwood.
She attended Seaford High School where she met and married the love of her life, Oscar E. (Pete) Peterson, Jr. She attended Goldey Beacom College and worked for the telephone company and Fleetwood & Wilson Pure Oil. She was instrumental in supporting her husband with his business ventures including O. E. Peterson Co. and Peninsula Plumbing Supply Co., which is now Penco Corporation. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker.
As members of St. John's United Methodist Church, she and her husband played a contributing role in fundraising and charitable events. She was also an active member of the Seaford Historical Society, Seaford Garden Club, Acorn Club and Nanticoke Hospital Ladies' Auxiliary. She loved the beach and playing bridge with her many friends in the Seaford community and relished her role as grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar E. (Pete) Peterson Jr and sons, Oscar E., III and Fred Robin. She is survived by her children, Kent Thomas Peterson (Pam), Christina Peterson Lavelle (Andy), and John Eric (Rick) Peterson (Trish); seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the many wonderful people who provided kind and sensitive care for her through her final years including the staff at Paramount Senior Living at Newark and Compassionate Care Hospice.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 300 Pine Street, Seaford, DE 19973 where the funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019