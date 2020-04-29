Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Ruth Naomi Reisinger


1930 - 2020
Bear - Ruth Naomi Reisinger, age 89, of Bear, DE, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Ruth cherished her family and loved being surrounded by them. They made many happy memories at the White Oak Campground in Lancaster every summer. Ruth enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and doing word search puzzles. She will be deeply missed.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Harold Reisinger (Diane) and Dale Reisinger (Shirley); daughters: Vonny Hevlo (John), April Reisinger, Crystal Swales (Bob), and Rhonda Kloss (Rob); brother, Miles Heisler; sisters, Gladys Cook and Eleanor Trefsger; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Reisinger; son, Gary Reisinger; parents, Warren and Edna Heisler; and siblings: Marlon Heisler, Curtis Heisler, and Metra Heisler.

Services will be private, and Ruth will be buried with her husband at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 10, 2020
