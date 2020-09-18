1/1
Ruth R. Bullock
Ruth R. Bullock

Ruth R. Bullock, age 85, of Newark, formerly of Wilmington, began the next step of her journey on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Ruth was a 1953 graduate of Conrad High School. She worked as a massage therapist at several Newark locations for many years. Ruth enjoyed Circle 4" Square Dancing. She was a member of the Bear Tribe Native American Group and the Wilmington Organ Society.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Russel Bullock and Jamie Bullock (Theresa); her grandchildren, Gary Revis, Michelle Brandli, Andrew Bullock and Jacob Bullock and 6 great grand children.

Public visitation with Covid restrictions (masks must be worn and social distancing enforced including maximum of 60 people in the funeral home at a time) will be from 2 pm until 3 pm with Services following at 3 pm on Saturday, September 26 at Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home, 212 E. Justis St. Wilmington, DE 19804. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory can be made to the Tri State Bird Rescue or Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
