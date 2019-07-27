|
|
Ruth R. (Kane) Gaul
New Castle - Age 91 passed away on 7/18/2019.
Ruth was born in Germany to the late David and Emmi (Weber) Rosch. She worked many years as a secretary at Astra Zeneca before retiring.
She was a member of the ladies' auxiliary for Brandywine Hundred Fire Department. In her later years, Ruth became a member at the Sellers Senior Center in Wilmington. She loved watching old movies on TCM, reading and traveling with the senior center.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph T. Kane and her second husband, Robert Gaul; her brother, Rolf Rosch; and son-in-law, Ron Scarpitti.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Scarpitti of Oxford, and Marie Wilson (Tom) of New Castle; sons, Tommy Kane (Janice) of Wilmington, and Joe Kane (Terri) of New castle; grandchildren, Michelle, Melissa, Ronnie, John, Natalie, Greg, Elizabeth, Matthew, Tommy, Joey and Timmy; and nine great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Service at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St. on Monday, July 29 at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11 am. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ruth's name to Brandywine Hundred Fire Co., 1006 Brandywine Blvd. Wilmington, DE 19809.
302-994-9614
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019