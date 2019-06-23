|
Ruth Rump (nee Bernstein)
Philadelphia - Age 89, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Ruth was a high school English teacher for 35 years in Bucks County. Upon retiring, she moved to Center City Philadelphia and became a financial advisor. Later, she became an active volunteer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, founder and president of the resident's association in her apartment building, and Democratic committee person and secretary of her ward (district).
She was passionate about the arts and a patron of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Metropolitan Opera. Ruth loved live theater and attending dance performances in Philadelphia. Friends and family were always important to her. Everyone who knew Ruth agrees that she was a positive light in the world. Her laughter will be missed.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harry; she is survived by her devoted sister, Bobbi; niece, Alexis Berkowitz (Alan) and their children, Aleeza, Noa, and Maayan; nephew, Keith Levitt and his daughter Eliana; and cousins.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, Ruth requested contributions to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104 or Kutz Senior Living Campus, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.
