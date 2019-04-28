Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
DuPont Country Club
1001 Rockland Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth S. Fischer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth S. Fischer Obituary
Ruth S. Fischer

Wilmington - Ruth S. Fischer passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Memphis, TN to the late Warwick and Isabel South. Ruth attended the University of Texas of Austin and finished her B.S. degree at Southwestern at Memphis. Ms. Fischer led a life dedicated to service. She began her career in Tennessee working for The Red Cross and then the State of Tennessee. In 1964, she moved to Delaware and began a 23 year career for the state of Delaware's Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) retiring as the director of Medicaid. IN 1991, Ruth was awarded the Delaware Associate for Public Administration (DAPA) Award for her outstanding public service in the State of Delaware. Following her retirement from the state in 1991, Ms. Fischer continued her focus on social service as she spent countless hours volunteering her time and talents to Adopt-A-Family and the Hanover Clothes Closet. She also held leadership roles on the board of the Human Services Council.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Clara Belleson and Dorothy Projector. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kaye Brock (Kenny), her son Karl D. Fischer (Dawn), her grandchildren, Tricia, Rachel, Ricky, Pamela, Andy and Shaina, her great-grandchildren, Ella Grace, Fischer, Ruth Ann and Wylie. She is also survived by her nephews Greg and Bubba and her niece Paula.

The family would like to thank her home health care agency, Right at Home Health Care, especially Jeanette, Alice, Tara, Ty, Sonya, Stephanie and Tina. They also thank the Delaware Hospice team and her nurse Jen for their care and compassion during Ruth's illness. Finally, the family extends their deepest thanks to Dr. Bradley Slease and Sandy for their years of care, concern and compassion to their beloved mother.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 220 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. There will be a reception following the memorial service for family and friends at the DuPont Country Club at 1001 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hanover Clothes Closet at 1801 North Jefferson Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now