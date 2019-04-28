|
|
Ruth S. Fischer
Wilmington - Ruth S. Fischer passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Memphis, TN to the late Warwick and Isabel South. Ruth attended the University of Texas of Austin and finished her B.S. degree at Southwestern at Memphis. Ms. Fischer led a life dedicated to service. She began her career in Tennessee working for The Red Cross and then the State of Tennessee. In 1964, she moved to Delaware and began a 23 year career for the state of Delaware's Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) retiring as the director of Medicaid. IN 1991, Ruth was awarded the Delaware Associate for Public Administration (DAPA) Award for her outstanding public service in the State of Delaware. Following her retirement from the state in 1991, Ms. Fischer continued her focus on social service as she spent countless hours volunteering her time and talents to Adopt-A-Family and the Hanover Clothes Closet. She also held leadership roles on the board of the Human Services Council.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Clara Belleson and Dorothy Projector. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kaye Brock (Kenny), her son Karl D. Fischer (Dawn), her grandchildren, Tricia, Rachel, Ricky, Pamela, Andy and Shaina, her great-grandchildren, Ella Grace, Fischer, Ruth Ann and Wylie. She is also survived by her nephews Greg and Bubba and her niece Paula.
The family would like to thank her home health care agency, Right at Home Health Care, especially Jeanette, Alice, Tara, Ty, Sonya, Stephanie and Tina. They also thank the Delaware Hospice team and her nurse Jen for their care and compassion during Ruth's illness. Finally, the family extends their deepest thanks to Dr. Bradley Slease and Sandy for their years of care, concern and compassion to their beloved mother.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 220 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. There will be a reception following the memorial service for family and friends at the DuPont Country Club at 1001 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hanover Clothes Closet at 1801 North Jefferson Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019