Ruth Stern Goldman
Sarasota, FL - Age 104, passed away December 24, 2019.
Born March 8, 1915 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Mildred (nee Dickerman) Stern. Ruth graduated from NYU, where she competed in basketball and swimming. She and her late husband, Nathaniel operated women's clothing stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel; parents, Irving and Mildred; and brother, Stanley; she is survived by son, Michael (Faith); grandchildren, Leigh Goldman and Amy Zerbe (Ken); and great-grandchildren, Emma and Quinn Balber and Caroline and Luke Zerbe.
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Ohev Shalom Cemetery, 320 E. Brookhaven Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020