Ruth W. "Ruthie" Wolstencroft
Newark - Ruth W. "Ruthie" Wolstencroft, age 94, of Newark, DE and formerly of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Born in Lock Haven, PA on September 1, 1925, she was the daughter of the late David and Ruth (Wenker) Laubscher. Ruthie made her career as a payroll specialist with the University of Delaware.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Wolstencroft. She is survived by her daughter, Sara K. Waugh (David, Sr.) of Newark; grandsons, Steven Waugh and David Waugh, Jr.; granddaughter, Dawn Waugh and great grandson, Xavier Waugh.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruthie's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 East Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020