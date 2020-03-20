|
Ruth Webb Cox
Pike Creek - Ruth Webb Cox, age 85, of Pike Creek, DE, passed away on March 18, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Born in Suscon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Keitha Webb. Ruth was a graduate of Conrad high school. She was a secretary for The DuPont Company for 34 years. She spent her free time crocheting and crafting and enjoyed being involved in a local stitching club. She loved to give away her crocheted Christmas stockings and other crafts to everybody, especially to children. Ruth was a long-time member of Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 33 years, Clarence E. Cox. She is also survived by her sons, Stephen Dudkewitz (Jill) and Ray Dudkewitz (Patty), both of Newark, DE; daughter, Dianne Roque (Tomas) of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Mathieu, Kristi, Aaron, Morgan, and Dalton; 7 great-grandchildren; stepson, Stephenson T Cox, Sr (Angela) of Camden-Wyoming, DE; stepdaughter Tammy Maggitti (Mike) of Elkton, MD; step grandchildren Jocelyn, Stephenson II, Shannon, Mikayla, and Rebekah; and 2 great-step grandchildren.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be announced at a future date. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Head of Christina Presbyterian Church, 1100 West Church Road
Newark, Delaware 19711. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
