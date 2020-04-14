|
Ruthellyn M. Yates
Wilmington - Ruthellyn Marie (Kurth) Yates was born in Washington, D.C. exactly 30 years after her mother's birth in Uniontown, PA. She passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 72. She was a victim of the Covid-19 virus.
Early family years were spent in DC and Rock Island, IL were followed by her mother's moving to Wilmington to be near relatives and employment at DuPont where she met and married Richard Yates who adopted Ruthellyn.
Ruthy attended St. Mary Magdalen, Ursuline Academy and the University of Delaware. Following her graduation and a brief marriage, she was employed at Child Protective Services rising to head of the Northern Division before retirement.
An avid traveler and camper, she covered most of the USA preferring the southwest where she collected Native American products. She also visited Europe and Lebanon, the native home of her mother's parents.
She is survived by her father, Richard Yates, numerous cousins and friends.
Due to the present conditions, funeral and interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020