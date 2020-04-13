Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Ryan M. Lake


1989 - 2020
Ryan M. Lake Obituary
Ryan M. Lake

Bear - Ryan M. Lake, age 30, of Bear, DE, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Born in Newark, DE on November 12, 1989, he was the beloved son of Michael D. and Monica A. (Ebert) Lake. Ryan graduated from St. Marks High School in 2008 and attended Wilmington University. He made his career as a landscaper. Ryan had a true love for animals, especially his dogs Braxton and Hunter and was an avid sports fan.

Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Ebert and paternal grandfather, Ben Lake. In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his daughter, Mia G. Lake, who he loved dearly and provided peace in his life; his maternal grandmother, Joann Ebert; paternal grandmother, Bonnie Lake; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan's smile will forever remain in everyone's heart.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service information will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ryan's name to the SPCA located at 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
