Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Rynear Donaway
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Townsend Cemetery
759 Caldwell Corner Rd.
Townsend, DE
Rynear S. "Ronnie" Donaway

Rynear S. "Ronnie" Donaway Obituary
Rynear S. "Ronnie" Donaway

Clayton - Rynear S. "Ronnie" Donaway, 83, of Clayton passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Christiana Hospital.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, May 21st from 6-8 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at 11 am in the Townsend Cemetery, 759 Caldwell Corner Rd., Townsend, DE.

To view full obituary, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on May 20, 2019
