Rynear S. "Ronnie" Donaway
Clayton - Rynear S. "Ronnie" Donaway, 83, of Clayton passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Christiana Hospital.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, May 21st from 6-8 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at 11 am in the Townsend Cemetery, 759 Caldwell Corner Rd., Townsend, DE.
To view full obituary, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on May 20, 2019