|
|
S. Rose Andrea Loughery, SSJ
- - Formerly Cynthia R. Loughery, Sept. 22, 2019, age 67. Daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Loughery. Sister of Andrea Chernekoff (Art), and Rosemary Loughery (Susan Claypoole). Also survived by a niece, a nephew, grandnieces and members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Int. private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
Koller Funeral Home
Share condolences at www.kollerfuneral home.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019