Sadie F. (Marra) Dayett
Sadie F. (Marra) Dayett

Wilmington - Sadie F (Marra) Dayett, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on September 26, 2020.

A native of Wilmington, Sadie was born to the late Raffaele & Caterina (Gallo) Marra.

Sadie was a homemaker and member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church for over 65 years.

In addition to her parents, Sadie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert B. Dayett in 2009, and her son, Charles; brother, Alexander Marra; sister, Florence Szymanski; and sisters-in-law, Josephine Marra and Joan Marra.

Sadie is survived by her son, Robert L. Dayett and his wife, Karol Lynn; grandchildren, Christopher and Jacquelyn; her brother, Pasquale Marra and brother-in-law, James Szymanski; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 or Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 905 New Road, Wilmington, DE 19805.

302-994-9614






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
September 28, 2020
Bobby, I am sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless...
Bill Ciccaglione
Neighbor
