Sadie F. (Marra) DayettWilmington - Sadie F (Marra) Dayett, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on September 26, 2020.A native of Wilmington, Sadie was born to the late Raffaele & Caterina (Gallo) Marra.Sadie was a homemaker and member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church for over 65 years.In addition to her parents, Sadie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert B. Dayett in 2009, and her son, Charles; brother, Alexander Marra; sister, Florence Szymanski; and sisters-in-law, Josephine Marra and Joan Marra.Sadie is survived by her son, Robert L. Dayett and his wife, Karol Lynn; grandchildren, Christopher and Jacquelyn; her brother, Pasquale Marra and brother-in-law, James Szymanski; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 or Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 905 New Road, Wilmington, DE 19805.302-994-9614