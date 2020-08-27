Sadie M. WallingWilmington - Sadie Marra Walling, devoted Catholic, wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother, Mom-Mom, and Phillies fan, age 93 of Elsmere, passed away at home on August 24, 2020.Sadie was born in the Little Italy section of Wilmington to the late Frank and Carmela (Russo) Marra on April 29, 1927. She was a proud graduate of Wilmington High School. Her first job was with Delaware Hardware. She and her late husband, Joe Walling (former mayor of Elsmere) raised their family there before moving to Duncan Glen in Milltown. Sadie volunteered in any position that needed help at Corpus Christi School and Parish, where she was a member since 1952. She had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother, said the rosary daily, and was president of the BVM Sodality, as well as a member of St. Francis Hospital Junior Board for 25 years. She volunteered at her childhood parish of St. Anthony of Padua for many years. She also served as an attaché for the Delaware State Legislature. One of her favorite pastimes was the 25+ years she spent playing cards in the "cousin's club" with all her first cousins (of whom 5 were named Sadie). However, Sadie's most enjoyable time was spent with her five grandchildren, who she spoiled to no end. Sadie focused all her energies on each grandchild, who each thought, in their own right, that they were her favorite. As a true Italian grandmother, her meals were a big part of their lives and Sunday dinners will not be forgotten by them, nor will her playful banter with "Pop" about politics, hiding money, turning down the thermostat, or running the dishwasher "off schedule."In addition to her parents, Sadie was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Joseph R. Walling, her daughter, Dianne M. Walling, her parents, and her sister and brother, Florence and Alexander (Sonny) Marra.Sadie is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Maiorano (George) and Deborah Adams (Sidney David); her grandchildren, Jessica, Sonny (Staci Callahan) and Domenic Maiorano (Lindsay), and Matthew and Stephen Adams; and great-grandchildren, Carmella (Ella) Adams, Vincent, Adalyn, and Santino Maiorano; and her great-granddaughter's mother, Jayme King. She is also survived by her sisters, Frances Facciolo and Florence Dougherty and sister-in-law Kathleen Polk.Friends may call at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Elsmere, DE, 19805 from 10:30 - 11:30am on Monday, August 31. Immediately following, relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Sadie at 12:00 noon at Corpus Christi Church, 901 New Rd., Elsmere, DE, 19805. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Sadie's name to Christ the Teacher Catholic School, 2451 Frazer Rd., Newark, DE, 19702.302-994-9614