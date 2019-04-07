|
|
Saliba "Sam" Masso
Hockessin - Saliba Issa Masso, "Sam", age 81 of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019, after a long illness, with his loving family by his side.
Sam was born in Madaba, Jordan in 1937, son of the late Issa and Adla Masso. He received his early education in Bethlehem, and at the age of 21 immigrated to the United States, where he attended the University of Delaware. He began working as a Medical Technologist at the Wilmington General Hospital. In 1968, Sam began his career as a Senior Chemical Technologist at the Hercules Research Center, a career he thoroughly enjoyed for 31 years before his retirement in 1999.
Sam belonged to the Hercules Country Club where he was member of the Men's Club and Retiree's Club. He was an avid tennis player and after his retirement, Sam continued to play tennis at Delcastle with his retiree friends. A devout parishioner of St. John the Beloved Church, Sam was 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a charter member of Council 11796. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and was involved with many parish activities. Sam enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, especially attending his grandsons' school and sporting events.
Sam will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ellen Masso; his devoted daughters, Andrea Sullivan (Liam) and Pam Colmery (Rob); his grandsons, Andrew Sullivan, and Austin and Christian Colmery; his brother, Tony Masso; sisters, Elaine Safadi and Huda Bechara; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Khalid Masso; and sisters, Melia Masso and Cecile Turjuman.
The family would like to thank Patty and Kalia for their loving and compassionate care of Sam during his illness.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In keeping with the Liturgical Season of Lent, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Sam to Salesianum School or Saint Mark's High School.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019