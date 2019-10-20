Services
Sallie A. Robinson-Klingler

Wilmington - Sallie Ann Robinson-Klingler of Bear, Delaware passed away on Friday, October 18th at the young age of 68. She was full of life prior to the onset of her kidney disease and enjoyed spending time with her family. Sallie was predeceased by her mother Hilda Bromwell (Reed) and father George Robinson, Sr. She is survived by her son John (Mick) Pollinger (Nadine), daughter Michele Pollinger (Randy), daughter Lauren Bolen (Matt), brother Frank Robinson (Monica) and brother George Robinson Jr. Sallie was also blessed to have a caring nephew and niece, Frank Robinson and Johnna Kriner, and many wonderful grandchildren who meant the world to her, Summer, Stephanie, Kelcie, Adrianna (AJ), Abby, Griffin, Brianna, Kyle and Zach.

Prior to retiring, Sallie spent close to 20 years working at NVF in the sales division. She made many friends through her career. She loved dancing, baking, and especially napping. She was very particular in her wardrobe always 'dressing to the nines' with perfect hair and makeup.

When Sallie's children were younger, weekends included countless day trips to the beach where she enjoyed eating Dolle's caramel popcorn and people watching on the Rehoboth boardwalk. Sallie was an avid baker and made it a priority to teach her children and grandchildren all of the family Christmas cookie recipes and the tricks to making the cookies 'just right'. Other things that brought joy to Sallie's life were spending time with pets, having lunch with her 'baby' brother, getting the best deals at Acme, watching Hallmark Christmas movies, shopping at Kohl's with her Kohl's cash and eating rolls and steak with mushrooms at her favorite restaurant, Texas Roadhouse.

A celebration of Sallie's life will be held at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home located at 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Wednesday, October 23rd. A viewing will be from 9-11am immediately followed by a celebration service. Burial will be in White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Newark. To send message of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
