Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally M. Cox


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally M. Cox Obituary
Sally M. Cox

Elkton, MD - Sally Minerva Cox, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Mrs. Cox retired from the DuPont Company, Wilmington, as a Vital Records group leader.

Funeral service 10 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Griffith A.U.M.P. Church, 95 Cedar Hill Church Road, Elkton, MD. Visitation 9 a.m. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Cedar Hill, MD.

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -