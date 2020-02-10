|
|
Sally M. Cox
Elkton, MD - Sally Minerva Cox, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Mrs. Cox retired from the DuPont Company, Wilmington, as a Vital Records group leader.
Funeral service 10 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Griffith A.U.M.P. Church, 95 Cedar Hill Church Road, Elkton, MD. Visitation 9 a.m. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Cedar Hill, MD.
Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020