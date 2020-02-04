|
Sally M. Cratty
Wilmington - Age, 78 passed away on February 2, 2019 at Seasons Hospice. She was born in Rural Ridge, PA to the late Edward and Pauline Rubinosky. She graduated from Little Flower High School in Lansdale, PA. After High School she attended The Juilliard School and received a certificate in voice. After her marriage she relocated to Wilmington, where she spent many years working as an administrative assistant in the banking industry and retired from Citizens Bank.
Sally enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for the countless cookies she baked at the holidays for gifts. She was very proud of her Eastern European heritage and instilled in her family a love for the culture. She loved flowers, decorating, eating crabs and enjoyed traveling. Most of all, Sally enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughter. They spent many hours together watching TV. They enjoyed watching Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer; her granddaughter, Hannah. She also leaves her companion, Jose Hernandez and her longtime friend, Cindy Wilson.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Friday February 7th at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike. A service will begin at the funeral home at 1100 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020