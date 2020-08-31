Sally Richardson Cottrell
Wilmington - Sally Richardson Cottrell passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Sally was 86. She attended Claymont High School and later Goldey-Beacom College. One of her first jobs was as the assistant to the President of Worth Steel (later Phoenix Steel) in Claymont.
Sally married Dr. Frederick L. Cottrell, Jr. and remained married to him for 60 years before his passing in 2015. Together, they raised two pretty good kids, Pamela Simon (Brian) and Fred Cottrell III (Marian), and helped raise three even better grandkids, Jake Simon, William Cottrell and Catie Cottrell.
Sally was predeceased by her father and mother, Harry and Margaret Richardson, sister Mary Lou Deakyne, and stepfather Samuel Gulley. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Sally was first and foremost a devoted wife and mother. Her cooking was exceptional and, while not even a little Italian, her spaghetti and meatballs were legendary. After the kids were old enough and they "would not burn the place down", Sally went back to work part-time at the Strawbridge's in the Merchandise Mart where she made many new friends, something which came easily to her.
Sally volunteered her time, including to the Wilmington Flower Market. She was generous to a fault.
Because of the present distancing recommendations, services and burial will be private. Plus, Harry went hunting one day and decided to buy the family some cemetery plots in distant Crumpton, Maryland. In memory of Sally, please toast with a strong Manhattan and, while not necessary, consider making a donation to the "nice men and women" of the Claymont Fire Company, 3223 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, Delaware, 19703 who would occasionally assist Sally.
Sally's family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Christiana Care and the folks at Comfort Keepers and Age Wise Solutions for her exceptional care recently.
