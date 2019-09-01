|
|
Sallye LaVerne D. Onuschak
Wilmington - Sallye LaVerne D. Onuschak, age 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away on August 26, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. Born in Prairie Hills, TX, she was the daughter of the late Sally (Ragan) and Verne Dellinger. LaVerne graduated from Baylor University with her bachelor's degree in mathematics and Spanish and went on to work as a computer programmer. She was an avid pinochle and bridge player, earning the title of Bridge Life Master. Through card playing and neighborhood welcome wagon activities, LaVerne formed life-long friendships that she valued greatly. She spent time gardening and flower arranging, watching birds in the back yard, and enjoying her extensive clock collection. She was also a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church. LaVerne was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Emil Onuschak, Jr. in 2014, and her brother, Floyd Dellinger.
LaVerne is survived by her children and their spouses, David and Becky Onuschak of Germantown, MD and Susan and Craig Ano of Gaithersburg, MD; her grandchildren, Victoria, Derek, Jose, and Jolette; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Patsy Dellinger of Waco, TX, additional extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held on September 7, 2019 at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Red Clay Creek Church Presbyterian Cemetery and a light lunch at the Limestone Presbyterian Church afterwards. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019