Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Limestone Presbyterian Church
3201 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Limestone Presbyterian Church
3201 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallye Onuschak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallye LaVerne D. Onuschak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sallye LaVerne D. Onuschak Obituary
Sallye LaVerne D. Onuschak

Wilmington - Sallye LaVerne D. Onuschak, age 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away on August 26, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. Born in Prairie Hills, TX, she was the daughter of the late Sally (Ragan) and Verne Dellinger. LaVerne graduated from Baylor University with her bachelor's degree in mathematics and Spanish and went on to work as a computer programmer. She was an avid pinochle and bridge player, earning the title of Bridge Life Master. Through card playing and neighborhood welcome wagon activities, LaVerne formed life-long friendships that she valued greatly. She spent time gardening and flower arranging, watching birds in the back yard, and enjoying her extensive clock collection. She was also a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church. LaVerne was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Emil Onuschak, Jr. in 2014, and her brother, Floyd Dellinger.

LaVerne is survived by her children and their spouses, David and Becky Onuschak of Germantown, MD and Susan and Craig Ano of Gaithersburg, MD; her grandchildren, Victoria, Derek, Jose, and Jolette; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Patsy Dellinger of Waco, TX, additional extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on September 7, 2019 at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Red Clay Creek Church Presbyterian Cemetery and a light lunch at the Limestone Presbyterian Church afterwards. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sallye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now