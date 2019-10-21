|
Salvatore "Sam" Anthony Campagna, Sr.
Millboro, VA - Salvatore "Sam" Anthony Campagna Sr., 93, of Millboro, went to be with his Father in Heaven on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Salem, VA. He was born April 30, 1926, in Wilmington, Delaware, a son of the late Salvatore and Sebastiana Campagna of Wilmington, Delaware.
A talented artist in high school, Sam had a part-time job as a sign painter for a drug store in Wilmington, Delaware. He also rented a hall and held weekly dances where Sam acted as emcee for live bands who played for enthusiastic dancers. Sam joined the US Navy at the age of 17 and served on the USS Macdonough in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he opened a fixture company in Washington, D.C., and later a restaurant near the Capitol building.
As an entrepreneur, Sam owned the Superior Diner Manufacturing Company in Pine Hill, New Jersey, and developed a system to build diners in a factory and deliver and assemble them on site. He designed the diners and drew all the sales materials himself. An inventor, he held patents and was adept at creating clever solutions to common problems. His company, Environmental Contractors, Inc., manufactured and installed one of his inventions throughout New Castle County, Delaware. He renovated many houses for his family and others even while working in his businesses.
Sam was a good teacher knowledgeable about many subjects and was willing to patiently share his knowledge and skills with others. He was always willing to help anyone in need with household projects such as installing light fixtures for a disabled veteran of his acquaintance, painting signs and murals for a local school, or simply helping his sons and daughters with projects.
Sam was a remarkable man, one of a kind, loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family, his church community at Millboro Christian Church, and the people whose lives he touched along his memorable journey through life.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin, two sisters, Sebastiana (Neddie) and Concetta (Connie), and the mother of his children, Virginia Mae Campagna.
He is survived by his sister Grace Monaco of Wilmington, DE, wife, Anita Joan Campagna of Millboro; two sons, Michael Campagna and wife, Susan; Salvatore "Sam" Campagna and wife, Donna both of Millboro; two daughters, Teresa Schmidt and husband, Udo of Topton, NC and Julie Campagna and husband, Faron Pyles of Rising Sun, MD; six grandchildren, Michael Campagna and wife, Yvette of Clarksville, TN, Matthew Campagna of San Francisco, CA, Jeremy Campagna and wife, Ruth of Millboro, VA, Heidi Wyatt and husband, Chris of Franklin, NC, Alex Schmidt of Topton, NC, and Andrew Schmidt and wife, Whitney of Potter Valley, CA; seven great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Amelia Campagna, Chloe, Hadassah, and Caleb Campagna, Irie and Brody Schmidt.
A memorial service will be held September 28, 2019 at Millboro Christian Church. Locally, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26th at 10 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE where friends are invited to visitation after 9 AM.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019