DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
West Chester, PA - Salvatore Caracciolo, 82 of West Chester, PA died Thursday June 20, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

He was the loving husband of 54 years to Beverly Rawson Caracciolo.

Born April 19, 1937 in Solarino, Siracusa Italy, he was the son of the late Gaetano Caracciolo and the late Serafina Coco Caracciolo.

Salvatore loved to cut hair and was working up until last week. He also enjoyed going on vacations with his family and loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews. He always put others first, being silly and goofy, gardening, watching hockey, decorating the outside of the home for all holidays, smoking cigarettes and drinking his espresso.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Sherri Keller, Nicole Caracciolo, Dena (Tom) Marcakis, grandchildren Thomas Greenwald, Sara Greenwald, Sophia Marcakis, Thomas Marcakis and Nikolas Marcakis.

Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 7-9 PM at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com. Interment will be held in Private.
Published in The News Journal on June 22, 2019
