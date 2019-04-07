|
Samir S. Kassees
Wilmington - On April 6, 2019. Samir passed away at his home with family. He was born in Jerusalem, Palestine, to Dr. Saadallah Kassees and Asma Musallem Kassees. After immigrating to the U.S.A., Samir traveled with his uncle, Joseph K. Kassees, for a year. Then he served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea. He returned home to attend Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. After graduation he worked for the State of Pennsylvania Office of Budget and Management for 7 years. He married Martha Cadoura in 1966 and moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where they lived for 48 years. He received his Master of Arts degree from Villanova University and began a teaching career. He retired in 1997, but continued working as an adjunct professor at Widener Law School for a few more years.
He was proud of his heritage and family serving as President of the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine in 2001-2002. During his life, he enjoyed playing tennis, traveling the world and the USA, visiting his homeland and family members, and attending AFRP Conventions.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, John and Kamil Kassees, and sisters, Widad Akl and Doris Salman. He is survived by his wife, Martha (Cadoura) Kassees, his brother, George (Judy) Kassees, and sisters, Vera (Louie) Mogannum, Samira (Duane) Tuel, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9:30-10AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10AM. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Samir's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family a condolence, please visit
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019