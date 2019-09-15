Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Samuel Bowser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Bowser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Bowser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Bowser Obituary
Samuel Bowser

Middletown - Samuel "Sam" A. Bowser, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 7-9 PM at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 19th at 9:30. Burial with military honors will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now