Samuel Bowser
Middletown - Samuel "Sam" A. Bowser, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 7-9 PM at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 19th at 9:30. Burial with military honors will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019