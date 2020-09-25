Samuel Culberson Stubblefield
Wilmington - Samuel Culberson Stubblefield, age 42, passed away peacefully at his home in Wilmington, DE on July 28, 2020. Sam was born on January 14, 1978 in San Antonio, TX to Marolyn Wittman Stubblefield and Joe Lee Stubblefield.
After graduating from Northside Health Careers High School, Sam studied biology and biochemistry at Yale University. He then returned to Texas to study at Baylor College of Medicine, where he also completed a residency in Pediatrics. After graduation he worked as a transport physician and in the emergency department at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. In 2010 he relocated to Delaware and joined Nemours as a pediatric hospitalist at Bryn Mawr Hospital. He subsequently transitioned to AI DuPont Hospital for Children, where he created and directed the fellowship in Pediatric Hospital Medicine.
Sam was active in the Pediatric Hospital Medicine community, writing reviews for The Hospitalist and dabbling in research. He was known among colleagues for his wit, love of teaching, and fierce patient advocacy. He honed those advocacy skills serving as Vice President of the Delaware Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, where he engaged with state lawmakers on issues like gun safety and sensible marijuana legislation. When Sam was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer, he turned to cancer patient advocacy through the American Cancer Society
's Cancer Action Network.
In 2005 Sam met his wife Liz in the halls of Ben Taub General Hospital, and the rest is history. His devotion to Liz and their children Drew (age 9) and Evan (age 6) is evident in the poignant family videos he created. Second only to his love for family was Sam's passion for trivia and board games. He was a successful contestant on Jeopardy! in 2015 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2018. The wide scope of his interests and hobbies - from building drones to photographing the night sky - reflects his intelligence and curiosity about our world, which he has passed on to his sons.
Sam was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lee Stubblefield; and his stepmother, Phyllis Palmer. Sam is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Muth; their two sons Andrew and Evan; his mother Marolyn Stubblefield; his sister Katharine Hughen (Phillip); his stepsister Ebeth Johnson (Kevin North); his sister-in-law Marianne Kuhnel (Matthew); his nephews Cayenne and Benjamin; and numerous beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and other extended family.
A virtual memorial will be held on October 24, 2020 at 3pm EST. For details, please contact Elizabeth Muth or the First Unitarian Church of Wilmington.
The family has established a fund in Sam's memory to advance the education of medical students, residents and fellows in the areas of pediatric hospital medicine and child advocacy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sam Stubblefield Education Fund (www.nemours.org/give
or mail to: Shands House, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803), or to the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (https://go2foundation.org/
).