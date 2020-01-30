Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Samuel George DiFerdinando

Wilmington - Samuel George DiFerdinando, age 82, of Wilmington, DE passed away at his home on January 27, 2020. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Mary (Ficca) and Samuel G. DiFerdinando, Sr. Sammy was a graduate of the P.S. DuPont High School class of 1956, where he played basketball, and went on to graduate from Goldey Beacom College. He worked as the VP of Commercial Mortgages at both WSFS and Wilmington Trust, prior and after his retirement. In his spare time, Sammy loved to golf. In addition to his parents, Sammy was predeceased by his daughter, Jill Maria DiFerdinando.

Sammy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carole D. DiFerdinando; his daughter, Kristen DiFerdinando of Wilmington, DE; and his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Thao DiFerdinando; his grandchildren, Phi, Mai, and Sami; his sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Robert Amoruso; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday February 5, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 12:30P.M., with funeral services beginning at 12:30 P.M, at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Spina Bifida Association 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste 800 Arlington, VA 22209. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
