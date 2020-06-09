Samuel Hayman Hall
Wilmington - Samuel Hayman Hall, 82, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5th, 2020. He was born November 9th, 1937 to the late Theodore and Helena Hall.
Sam was raised in Wilmington and attended Wilmington High, class of 1956. He joined the United States Marine Corp, serving proudly on the USS Wisconsin in the Seventh Fleet. After serving our country, he joined the Wilmington Police Department and was part of the Motor 1 Motorcycle Squad and a founding member of the Wilmington Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. After retirement, Sam continued to be involved with the Delaware Association of Police for many years, including participating in the building of the DAP. Along with his great personality and sense of humor, he had a great passion for the Phillies and Notre Dame. There was not a person Sam met that would not consider him a friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Theodore (Teddy), Richard (Dicky), and his sister Catherine Hilyard (Kitty).
Sam is survived by and will be missed by his four children, Kelley Quinn and her husband Kevin, Gary Hall and his wife Kitty, Karen Tiberi, Heather Wagner and her husband Tripp, and his ex-wife Janet Hall. Sam has 8 grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Ryan Brown (Michael), Rory Quinn (Meghan), Megan Hall, Colleen Varesano (Frank), Gary Michael (Danielle), Raymond Cherubini, Dante Tiberi, and Josh Wagner. He also has five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, 108 North Bradford Street Georgetown, DE 19947. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.